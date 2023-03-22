Breaking: PDP dusts Labour Party, APC to clinch Enugu governorship poll

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the governorship election in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, was on Wednesday declared the winner.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the PDP candidate the winner of the March 18, 2023 poll.

Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Uche Nnaji, came third with a score of 14,575 votes.

Declaring the winner on Wednesday, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo-Iwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, said: “That Mbah Peter Ndubuisi of the Peoples Democratic Party, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”