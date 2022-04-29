Breaking: PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified two out of its 17 presidential aspirants.

The two disqualified aspirants are to forfeit the N40 million each of them paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

The chairman of the presidential screening committee, Senator David Mark, announced the disqualification of the two aspirants Friday evening

The affected candidates and reasons for their disqualification are yet to be ascertained.

When asked if the screening committee made any recommendation to the party to refund the N80 million nomination fees paid by the aspirants, Mark said: “Why should the party refund the money?”

More later…