Breaking: PDP chieftain, Anyim Pius Anyim, visits Ganduje

A top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, has paid a visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation paid the visit to the former Kano State Governor on Sunday.

However, the topics for discussion at the meeting remained unknown as at press time.

Anyim had earlier in July visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was elected on the platform of the APC, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.