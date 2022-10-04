Breaking: PDP BoT meeting with Gov. Wike ends in deadlock

The crucial peace meeting between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees BoT members and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has ended in deadlock.

The meeting which lasted for about four hours was held behind closed doors in Government House, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The meeting ended at about 4:35 pm with participants coming out smiling and exchanging banters

Acting Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, briefed newsmen and said they had a critical discussion but that no conclusion has been reached.

“We have not concluded. You know it is always easy to discuss. But to make peace takes sometime.

“We are better informed. We have gotten some new information. Every coin has two sides. In concrete terms, it is work in progress.”

More Later…