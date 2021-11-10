Breaking: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses second wife

The Founder of the Fountain of Life Bible Church, Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his second wife, Pastor Nomthi Rosemary Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya’s first wife, Pastor Bimbo, died on December 10, 2005 in a plane crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Pastor Bimbo flew on Sosoliso Airline, from Abuja to Port Harcourt, where the plane crashed on landing due to bad weather.

The death of Pastor Nomthi, a South African, was announced on the Instagram page of Pastor Taiwo.

She was said to have been battling cancer for two years.

She had two boys for Pastor Taiwo in their 11 years of marriage, which was consummated in 2010.

Pastor wrote: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi.”