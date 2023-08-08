Breaking: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is dead

The Founding Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos State, Taiwo Odukoya, is died.

The church announced the death of the prominent pastor, who lost two wives, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to the church, Odukoya died in the United States of America.

It said in the Instagram post: “The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!!

“We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader!!!”

Before his death, Pastor Odukoya had lost two wives.

The first to die was Pastor Bimbo Odukoya in a plane crash in Port Harcourt.

He remarried but his wife, Monthi Odukoya, also passed away.