Breaking: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya bereaved again, loses twin sister + Cause of death

The Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Bible Church, Lagos, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan.

This comes a few weeks after Pastor Odukoya’s wife, Nomthi Odukoya, lost two years of battle to cancer.

The death of Hassan was confirmed by Odukoya’s daughter via her Facebook page.

She wrote: “My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties…

“You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most.

“You held my hand and encouraged me…

“To say I will miss you is such an understatement.

“Rest on Aunty, love you.”

According to available information, Hassan died of complications from cancer.

The Odukoya twins turned 60 in 2016, with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya writing about his twin sister then: “Today, my dear twin and I mark our 60th birthday.

“Please join us in thanking and celebrating God for the gift of life and for the grace to walk the path of His choosing.

“It’s incredible how far He has brought us.

“If there is anything I have learned from my life’s story, it is that God is not a respecter of your background.

“He chooses whom He pleases.

“He equips by His grace.

“If He did it for Kehinde and I, He will surely do it for you.

“I look forward to many more years of His goodness and mercy.

“He has never failed me.

“He will never fail you too, in Jesus name.”