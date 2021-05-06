Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, is dead.

The PUNCH gathered that the 42-year-old, who is the third son of the revered cleric, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Our correspondent gathered from reliable sources in the church that the deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, had ministered the previous day.

He was said to have retired to his bed and did not wake up.

His wife, Temiloluwa, was said to have raised the alarm.

“He was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail,” a source added.

Several leaders of the church, who confirmed the incident, said they could not comment on it.

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, however, confirmed the tragedy on Thursday morning.

Olubiyi said: “It is true.

“The incident happened in Eket where he was based.

“I don’t have the details for now.

“Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

Dare would have been 43 years old next month, June.

Last year, on his 42nd birth, his dad, Adeboye, on a social media post described him as his first miracle child.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who needs a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in JESUS name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom and the whole Adeboye dynasty.”

Dare was happily married with children.

The PUNCH.