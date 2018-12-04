Breaking: PASAN to Saraki, Dogara: No alert, no sitting

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria have told the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and his counterpart from the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, that there will be no sitting in both Chambers unless their allowances are paid.

The aggrieved staff made this known when the Senate President was addressing them in company of other members of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Saraki appealed to the Staff of the National Assembly to give them till Friday to resolve the matter.

But the workers insisted that there will be no sitting unless their outstanding allowances are paid.