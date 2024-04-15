Breaking: Parents’ negligence killed Sylvester Oromoni  – Coroner

The Coroner Inquest sitting in Ogba Magistrate Court examining the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Junior Oromoni, has attributed his death to his parents’ and doctor’s negligence.

The Coroner Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, held that Oromoni died as a result of failed treatment for his enlarged liver.

Oromoni died on November 30, 2021.

His death was attributed to bully and an alleged poisonous substance he was forced to drink in the school.

He was said to have mentioned that he was beaten up by five senior students of Dowen College whose names were Favour Benjamin, 16, Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) Kenneth Inyang and Micheal Kashamu, 16, son of late Senator, Buruji Kashamu, before he died.

But on January 5, 2022, the Lagos State Government exonerated the five students and five employees of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were accused of the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Kadiri said, “Based on the foregoing, it is clear that the deceased health deteriorated in (parents) PW 3’s care.

“PW 3, did not take proper care of the deceased, PW 3, completely abandoned the deceased for a period of more than 32 hours.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly,” Kadiri said.