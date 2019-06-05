The Oyo State Government has ordered all former political office holders in the state to immediately return government vehicles and other assets in their custody or risk confrontation with security agencies.

The state government in a statement by the Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Bisi Ilaka, said the former officials must ensure the return of state assets in their care within 48 hours.

The government stated that it has observed that some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices despite the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo State.

The statement further reads: “Consequently, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, has therefore directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of Government vehicles to return the same to Government Transport pool within 48 hours.

“Failure to which the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from where ever they may be kept.”

The government said it will take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials are returned to its custody, insisting that such officials should have honourably turned in the assets.

Makinde, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, took over power from former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the All Progressives Congress on May 29, 2019.