The Oyo commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, Kehinde Ayoola, is dead.
Reports reaching The Eagle Online has it that the Commissioner died on Thursday (today) in a hospital in Ibadan, the state capital.
Ayoola, a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, was said to have been I’ll for some weeks.
However, the type of ailment could not be ascertained as at press time.
It was learnt that the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sent another Commissioner to the hospital where Ayola died on fact finding in a bid to establish the exact cause of death.
