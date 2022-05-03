Breaking: Oyo PDP Senator resigns membership of party

Senator Kola Balogun has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was contained in a letter to the chairman of the party in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the media aide to Balogun, the representative of Oyo South Senatorial District, Dapo Falade, the letter, dated April 28, 2022, was received and acknowledged by the PDP Ward Chairman, Tijani Wasiu, on April 29, 2022.

The Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development did not state his reason for leaving the party.

Senator Balogun, in the letter, titled: “Letter Of Resignation From The Peoples Democratic Party,” said the resignation took effect from April 28, 2022.

He thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve Oyo South Senatorial District in the ninth Senate of the National Assembly.

Balogun said he enjoyed the cooperation of the PDP leadership and its members throughout the month of April and wished the party the best of luck.

He said: “I, Senator Dr. Kola Balogun, senator presently representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the 9th Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja, hereby tender my membership resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, with effect from today 28th April, 2022.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you.”

Balogun was until his resignation the only PDP senator from Oyo State in the ninth Senate.