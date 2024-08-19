Breaking: Oyo APC chairman dies in US

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Ajiboye Omodewu, is dead.

He was said to have succumbed to death after close to a year of receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in the United States, where he was a citizen.

The Otu-Itesiwaju-born politician was a commissioner at different ministries, during the administration of late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

He recently completed his law degree and law school.

Also Read:

Olawale Sadare, Publicity Secretary of the APC, confirmed his death in a terse message.

Details later.

Post Views: 3