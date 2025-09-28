Breaking: Owa Obokun of Ijesaland sacks Ilesa monarch

The Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has removed Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi as the Oba-Odo of Ilesa.

The notice of the removal of the monarch was contained in a statement personally signed by the Owa Obokun on Saturday and issued to newsmen.

The removal of Gbadamosi, according to the statement, is not unconnected with his alleged illegal and unlawful removal of two electric transformers: 300KVA and 500KVA from the Post Office in Atakumosa Market sometime in 2023 during the reign of Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

It would be recalled that Aromolaran vehemently rebuked Chief Gbadamosi for carting away the two transformers without his permission and that of the communities, namely: Araromi, Adeti, Palace and Odo Osunmu, that the two transformers served.

All efforts made by the previous Owa to ensure that he returned the transformers were thwarted.

Consequent upon the installation and coronation of the current Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, a committee on the resolution of chieftaincy disputes, land and sundry matters was set up and based on the petition written to the committee by members of the communities against Gbadamosi for illegally and unlawfully removing the transformers, he was invited to appear before the committee.

The Iyaloja of Atakumosa Market, Chief M. Awe, and the Youth Leader of Araromi Community gave evidence against him too.

The iyaloja said that Gbadamosi sent two emissaries to her for her to append her signature to a document confirming the sale of the two transformers and that he would give her N750,000 from the proceeds of sale to which she rejected and declined to sign the documents.

The Youth Leader equally gave evidence that Gbadamosi brought a truck in the night to remove the transformers and offered to give him money, which he equally rejected.

Upon further questioning of Gbadamosi as to the whereabouts of the two transformers, he confessed that he had sold one out of the two transformers, specifically the one of 300KVA.

He sold it for N120,000 and he made use of the proceeds to transport the second transformer to Ibadan, Oyo State for repairs.

The committee gave Chief Gbadamosi 30 days within which to retrieve the two transformers and return them to where they were previously installed at the post office.

However, he “failed, refused an/or neglected to retrieve and return the transformers”.

The committee reported his refusal to return the transformers to Oba Haastrup.

The Paramount Ruler gave him a week within which to retrieve and return the two transformers.

Yet, “Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi failed, refused and/or neglected to obey the Paramount Ruler’s simple request.

“In view of the unlawful, illegal, removal, sale and conversion of the proceeds of sale of the two transformers by Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi and also in view of an attitude unbecoming of a High Chief in Ijesaland and in an attempt and effort to preserve the culture and tradition of Ijesaland, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Ajimoko III has decided to relieve and remove Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi as the Oba-Odo of Ilesa.

“Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi shall henceforth seize to be referred to as Oba-Odo of Ilesa.

“He should also refrain from parading himself as such.

“He shall immediately vacate the Chieftaincy house and the Chieftaincy house shall remain under lock and key and the members of the public are hereby informed not to deal with or call Mr. Busuyi Gbadamosi as the Oba-Odo of Ilesa.

“Above is my pronouncement as the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.”