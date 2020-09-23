No fewer than 10 people have been confirmed dead when a petrol tanker exploded after running into several vehicles in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to available information, the petrol tanker rammed into other vehicles at Felele area of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, exploding on impact.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 8:30am, with operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Kogi State Fire Service arriving minutes after.