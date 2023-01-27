Breaking: Osun 2022: Tribunal sacks Adeleke, declares Oyetola winner

The immediate past Governor of Osun State Gboyega Oyetola has been declared the winner last State’s election.

In a ruling by majority judges of the state’s Election Petition Tribunal, chaired by Justice Tertse Kume the panel ruled against incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The majority judgment ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The tribunal Friday ruled against Adeleke for over voting in some polling units across the state.

Adeleke is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was declared winner of the governorship election held 16 the July, 2023.

He was sworn in as the substantive governor of the South West State, 27th November.

Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) together with Adeleke and PDP before the tribunal challenging over voting in 749 polling units and qualification of Adeleke.

The sitting was concluded 11 days ago after adoption of final written addresses of parties involved.