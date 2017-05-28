Breaking: Osinbajo set to sign 2017 Budget

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday (today) sign the 2017 Budget into law.

The Budget was two weeks ago sent to the Presidency by the National Assembly.

There had been furore over statements credited to some top government officials that Osinbajo would not sign the budget or that the government was not certain who will sign it.

The statements have since been denied.

It was believed then that there was an attempt to wait for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is out of the country for medical treatment, to return for the budget signing.

The budget will be signed at 3pm today by Osinbajo.

Advertisements