LATEST NEWS:
12. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 12, 20171min0

Related Articles

FeaturedPolitics

Breaking: Five killed, Melaye escapes as Kogi crisis worsens

FeaturedNews

Breaking: EFCC invades The Sun, management alleges persecution

FeaturedWorship

Paris Club refund: FG lied, did not release N34b to Rivers – Wike

BusinessEconomy

Lagos, Kogi, others are kidnappers’ dens – Wike

FeaturedNews

DSS speaks on alleged recovery of $9m from home of Chief Justice of Nigeria

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Directive to stop estimated bill payment not applicable to residential customers – DisCos

BusinessEconomy

Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to empower Youth Corp members

BusinessEconomy

Breaking: Osinbajo set to sign 2017 Budget

Prof.-Yemi-Osinbajo-e1496243249531.jpg
There had been furore over statements credited to some top government officials that Osinbajo would not sign the budget or that the government was not certain who will sign it

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday (today) sign the 2017 Budget into law.

The Budget was two weeks ago sent to the Presidency by the National Assembly.

There had been furore over statements credited to some top government officials that Osinbajo would not sign the budget or that the government was not certain who will sign it.

The statements have since been denied.

It was believed then that there was an attempt to wait for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is out of the country for medical treatment, to return for the budget signing.

The budget will be signed at 3pm today by Osinbajo.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousBreaking: EFCC invades The Sun, management alleges persecution

nextBreaking: Five killed, Melaye escapes as Kogi crisis worsens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Five killed, Melaye escapes as Kogi crisis worsens

Breaking: Osinbajo set to sign 2017 Budget

Breaking: EFCC invades The Sun, management alleges persecution

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements