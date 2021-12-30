Breaking: Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19 10 days to AFCON

Striker Victor Osimhen has tested positive for coronavirus.

His club made this known on Thursday – 10 days to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The club said, “Napoli has announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic. Dr. Tartaro was due to perform a check-up on the player tomorrow.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends.”

Nigeria had selected Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is still recovering from a serious injury, as part of its 28-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Osimhen looked certain to miss the tournament, which is scheduled to kick off in Cameroon on January 9, after initially being ruled out for three months following surgery on face fractures suffered against Inter Milan in late November.

He suffered the fractures following a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar, and had titanium implants placed in his cheekbone and eye socket.

The 22-year-old striker had already declared himself fit to travel to Cameroon but his Italian club want him to stay away.

