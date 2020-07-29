Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, has finally penned a five-year deal with Serie A side, Napoli.

Osimhen, according to French and Italian media outlets, sealed a contract with an option of a year in a deal worth €70 million, which could rise to €80 million after a number of performance-related add-ons.

“It’s finally done! All documents are signed. Osimhen is a Napoli player. Lille should formalise his departure this evening (Wednesday). As announced here a few days ago, the transfer is €70m + €10m bonus. Contract until 2025 +1 year optional for the player,” Get French Football tweeted.

Italian daily, Tuttomercarto, also tweeted: “All of the paperwork and contracts have been signed off for Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli. All that’s left to do now is the announcement.”

The deal is the most expensive signing in the history of the club and the highest transfer deal of the summer so far.

Osimhen’s deal is €1 million more than the African record transfer fee Arsenal paid Lille for Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe last summer.

The 21-year-old Osimhen, who scored 18 goals in 32 games for Lille, will wear the No.9 jersey at Napoli next season.