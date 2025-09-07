Breaking: Osimhen out of Super Eagles clash with South Africa

Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifier match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana of South Africa.

The encounter between Nigeria and South Africa is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2025 in South Africa.

Osimhen was ruled out following the injury he sustained in the march against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday.

The Super Eagles won the match against the Amavubi by a lone goal scored by Tolu Arokodare.

Following the injury, Osimhen was replaced by Cyril Desser in the 37th minute.

Also Read

According to information from the team camp in Uyo, doctors ruled out the attacker from the trip to South Africa for the must win match on Sunday morning.

According to the camp update, the Team Doctor confirmed Osimhen’s injury is a bruise on his shin.

He was said to have woken up with discomfort and will not be traveling with the squad to South Africa for Tuesday’s game.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']