The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen will lead the Super Eagles attack against the Crocodiles of Lesotho this afternoon in their final qualifying tie at the Teslism Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The nation’s hero against Benin Republic in Port Novo, Paul Onuachu, will start from the bench.

Francis Uzoho will be in goal, while Tyronne Ebuehi, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, stand-in captain William Troost Ekong will provide him cover in the heart of defence.

For the midfield role, Coach Gernot Rohr opted for Wilfried Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi.

The substitutes are Ola Aina, Henry Onyekuru, Jamilu Collin, Shehu Abdullahi, Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Anayo Iwuala and Ahmed Musa.

Nigeria have qualified for the tournament they have so far won three times.