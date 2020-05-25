Super Eagles’ goal banger, Victor Osimhen, has finally arrived the country to begin burial plans for his late dad.

Osimhen’s father, Patrick, died on Saturday following an illness.

The striker landed at the private wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 4:15pm on Monday.

Osimhen was accompanied to the country by striker Paul Onuachu and two other national team players, whose identities could not be ascertained as at press time.

The lanky striker, who returned aboard a private jet, courtesy of his club, Lille of France, is expected to join up his siblings to kick-start the funeral rites.

The burial is slated for Lagos at a date yet to be announced by the family.