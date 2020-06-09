After six months in prison, Senator Orji Kalu on Tuesday resumed plenary session to continue representing his senatorial district, Abia North.

The former Abia State Governor was jailed in December 2019 over allegation of misappropriation of Abia State’s funds to the tune of N7.6 billion during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.

He pleaded not guilty.

Addressing newsmen as he was about to enter chamber, Senator Kalu said: “You should go to church, go to mosque and thank God for me.

“Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving.”

When asked about what his constituency should be expecting from him as he resumes, Kalu said: “They know that I am an action Governor and I am going to be an action Senator.”