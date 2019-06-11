Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, operatives of the Department of State Services and the Police among other security agencies have arrived at the National Assembly Complex in their hundreds.

The Eagle Online Correspondent spotted the army of security personnel arriving as early as 6am.

As at press time, the lawmakers-elect had just started leaving their Transcorp accommodation for the National Assembly.

Tension is expected at the first sitting of the lawmakers as there has been no agreement as at press time for sole candidacy for the seats of the President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives by the party in the majority, All Progressives Congress.

One of the contenders for the seat of the President of the Senate, Ali Ndume, was perhaps the first lawmaker to arrive at the Assembly Complex.

He defied the arrangement of the National Assembly Management to move all the lawmakers in a convoy.