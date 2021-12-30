The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his estranged wife, Queen Silekunola Moronke Naomi, have reportedly been reconciled after a meeting between some elders and the prophetess’s family.

The Ondo State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, made the claim.

Ojajuni is an indigene of Ondo State, where Olori Naomi hails from.

The Prince took to Facebook to give updates on the Yoruba royal couple’s relationship.

He claimed that elders from Ooni’s side in Ile Ife, Osun State and those from Akure, the Ondo State capital, where Olori Naomi is from, met on the evening of December 29 to reconcile the couple.

He said the meeting held in Akure and that the Olori’s mother “asked for forgiveness” on her daughter’s behalf.

“Battle is over!”, he wrote alongside a photo of the Olori being led to a waiting car by palace aides and uniformed officials.

Ojajuni’s post reads: “Battle is Over, Ooni of Ife and Queen Naomi Ogunwusi settled as Akure and Ile Ife meet the family this evening in Akure.

“As Queen Naomi mother ask for forgiveness.

“#pejo

“Welcome back to the source, HM, Queen Evangelist Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi.

“December 31, 2021.

“More details coming soon.”