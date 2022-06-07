Breaking: Onu asks for justice for South East at APC presidential primaries

A former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has asked for justice for the South East region.

The former Minister made the demand at the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Onu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, made the demand against the backdrop of the denial of the region of the country’s presidency.

He said the the South East as the only zone yet to produce the country’s president since the return to democratic rule should have been granted the opportunity.

Unlike many others who spoke before him, he refused to step down for any of the other aspirant.

No fewer than five other aspirants had stepped down for the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.