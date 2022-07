Breaking: One Million Boys: IGP orders investigation on Portable trending video on formation

Hours after the outburst by the “Wahala” singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable in a trending/viral video that he was one of those instrumental to the formation of the notorious cultist group, One Million Boys in Lagos, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an investigation into the shocking revelation.

This is contained in a statement issued Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society. “

Potable had in a viral video stated that he formed the deadly criminal gang in Lagos, One Million Boys’, a statement that has attracted wide condemnations among Nigerians.

The “Zasu” crooner since his less than one year arrival to stardom has been embroiled in many controversies, within and beyond the entertainment industry.