Breaking: One killed, many injured, Commandant stripped as NSCDC, Police clash + Video, photos

An official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was alleged to have been killed during a clash with policemen in Imo State on Monday.

According to available information, some Mobile Policemen stormed the NSCDC’s office to free a Senior Police Officer.

Our reporter gathered that men of the Squadron 18 Mobile Police, Owerri, Imo State invaded the State Command premises of the NSCDC along Okigwe Road, Owerri, mid-afternoon on Monday, requesting for the release of one of their Officers arrested and detained by the NSCDC.

After their request was said to have been met with a series of refusals to release the Mobile Police Officer in their custody, the enraged MOPOLs went into frenzy, beating and attacking both the men and facilities at the NSCDC’s office.

In the process, the NSCDC Commandant, M. O. Ogar, who came out to address the situation, was also attacked and beaten while in his uniform.

Ogar was also alleged to have been stripped, which caused the matter to escalate.

Both forces allegedly opened fire, resulting in the death of an NSCDC personnel and many others seriously wounded.

A source said: “It was learned that the Mobile Police released their men in custody and whisked him away, taking the Commandant along with them.

“The unfortunate situation kept the residents of the city running, scampering for safety.”

As at the time of filing this report, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, CSP Michael Mbatam, was yet to officially respond to the development.

But a policeman who was at the scene said: “NSCDC men arrested a Superintendent of Police because he joined their convoy and they beat him up knowing fully well he is police SP for that matter.

“We were asked to go and release him.

“On getting there, the NSCDC opened fire on us and we gave it back to them, fire-for-fire.

“Right now, the NSCDC Commandant has been arrested and detained in the 18MPF cell.

“The SP was successfully rescued untouched.”