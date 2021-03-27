At least one person Saturday morning sustained injuries and six vehicles burnt after an accident occurred on Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

It was gathered that the accident occurred between two low belt trucks around 2 am but a fire ensued when a 45,000 litre tanker carrying diesel rammed into the accident scene.

According to sources, seven vehicles that were also on the bridge at the time gutted fire but rescuers were able to salvage one.

It was gathered that while all drivers of the affected vehicles fled to safety before the fire outbreak, the motorboy of the diesel tanker who was caught up in the fire, sustained some injuries before he was rescued.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Fire Service said it was able to save the tanker from exploding directly opposite the Otedola Estate Main Gate.

The agency’s acting Controller, Margaret Adeseye said they received a call about the fire around 2:15 am and immediately took steps to contain the situation.