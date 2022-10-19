Breaking: One feared dead in Lagos as traders confront Area Boys

One person was feared dead in Alaba area of Lagos State following a clash between traders at Alaba Market and Area Boys.

The confrontation, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, led to the closure of the market as traders refused to open.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, Area Boys in the early hours of the day decided to fight back following the move by the Lagos State Government to clear the roads around the market of illegal loading by commercial buses and traders displaying their ways illegally.

This took place on Tuesday when a task force cleared the area.

However, according to available information, the Area Boys decided to fight back in the early hours of Wednesday in order to restore their livelihood, which they earned from collecting money from the commercial bus drivers.

In one of the photographs seen by The Eagle Online, a man, said to be a trader, was seen lying lifeless in what appeared to be a container shop.

The confrontation was on as at press time.