Another strong contender for the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket in Ondo State, Segun Abraham, has stepped down for the incumbent, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in the ongoing primaries.

The primaries, earlier scheduled to hold in the 18 local government areas of the state, has been narrowed to three venues in the state capital, Akure, with accreditation to take place at the events centre in the city.

According to available information, Abraham stepped down a few hours after Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele did, declaring his support also for Akeredolu.

The Governor said: “Just got off the phone with my brother, Olusegun Abraham, who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition.

“Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State.”