The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Akeredolu was declared winner on Sunday after results from the 18 local government areas of the state were collated and declared.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, declared Akeredolu winner of the election.

Olayinka said the incumbent had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.

He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, in 12 of the state’s 18 Local Government Areas.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes, while Jegede scored 195,791 votes.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and incumbent Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, did not make much impact contrary to belief before the poll.

Agboola was defeated in his homestead.

So also was the impact of the Founder of the ZLP and former Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, not felt in the election.

Mimiko lost in his Ondo base.

The results:

Owo LGA

APC: 35,957

PDP: 5,311

ZLP: 408

Ondo East LGA

APC: 6,485

PDP: 4,049

ZLP: 3,221

Akoko North-West LGA

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10,320

ZLP: 3,477

Akoko South-West LGA

APC: 21,322

PDP: 15,055

ZLP: 2,775

Akoko North-East

APC: 16,572

PDP: 8,380

ZLP: 3,532

Irele LGA

APC: 12,643

PDP: 5,493

ZLP: 5,904

Ile Oluji LGA

APC:13,278

PDP: 9,231

ZLP: 1,971

Ifedore LGA

APC: 9,350

PDP: 11,852

ZLP: 1.863

Akure North LGA

APC: 9,546

PDP: 12,263

ZLP: 1,046

Idanre LGA

APC: 11,286

PDP: 7,499

ZLP: 3,623

Ondo West LGA

APC: 15,977

PDP: 10,627

ZLP: 10,159

Akure South LGA

APC: 17,277

PDP: 47,627

ZLP: 2,236

Akoko South-East LGA

APC: 9,419

PDP: 4,003

ZLP: 2,004

Ose LGA

APC: 15,122

PDP: 8,421

ZLP: 1,083

Okitipupa LGA

APC: 19,266

PDP: 10,367

ZLP: 10,120

Odigbo LGA

APC: 23,571

PDP: 9,485

ZLP: 6540

Ilaje LGA

APC: 26,657

PDP: 11,128

ZLP: 4,005

Ese Odo LGA

APC: 13,383

PDP: 4,680

ZLP: 4,760.