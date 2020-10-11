The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.
Akeredolu was declared winner on Sunday after results from the 18 local government areas of the state were collated and declared.
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, declared Akeredolu winner of the election.
Olayinka said the incumbent had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.
He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, in 12 of the state’s 18 Local Government Areas.
Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes, while Jegede scored 195,791 votes.
The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and incumbent Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, did not make much impact contrary to belief before the poll.
Agboola was defeated in his homestead.
So also was the impact of the Founder of the ZLP and former Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, not felt in the election.
Mimiko lost in his Ondo base.
The results:
Owo LGA
APC: 35,957
PDP: 5,311
ZLP: 408
Ondo East LGA
APC: 6,485
PDP: 4,049
ZLP: 3,221
Akoko North-West LGA
APC: 15,809
PDP: 10,320
ZLP: 3,477
Akoko South-West LGA
APC: 21,322
PDP: 15,055
ZLP: 2,775
Akoko North-East
APC: 16,572
PDP: 8,380
ZLP: 3,532
Irele LGA
APC: 12,643
PDP: 5,493
ZLP: 5,904
Ile Oluji LGA
APC:13,278
PDP: 9,231
ZLP: 1,971
Ifedore LGA
APC: 9,350
PDP: 11,852
ZLP: 1.863
Akure North LGA
APC: 9,546
PDP: 12,263
ZLP: 1,046
Idanre LGA
APC: 11,286
PDP: 7,499
ZLP: 3,623
Ondo West LGA
APC: 15,977
PDP: 10,627
ZLP: 10,159
Akure South LGA
APC: 17,277
PDP: 47,627
ZLP: 2,236
Akoko South-East LGA
APC: 9,419
PDP: 4,003
ZLP: 2,004
Ose LGA
APC: 15,122
PDP: 8,421
ZLP: 1,083
Okitipupa LGA
APC: 19,266
PDP: 10,367
ZLP: 10,120
Odigbo LGA
APC: 23,571
PDP: 9,485
ZLP: 6540
Ilaje LGA
APC: 26,657
PDP: 11,128
ZLP: 4,005
Ese Odo LGA
APC: 13,383
PDP: 4,680
ZLP: 4,760.
