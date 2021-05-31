Sahara Reporters publisher and political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been reportedly injured by a tear gas canister shot at him by a female police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Showore’s friend and convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the incident on his social media handles Monday morning.

“My brother, Sowore, just got shot by the police at Unity Fountain. On my way to the Fountain for the insecurity rally but just watched how he was shot on Facebook live now,” Adeyanju wrote.

A video of Sowore arriving at the hospital with the help of friends after being hit by a Police Tear gas canister at Unity Fountain has since surfaced on social media.