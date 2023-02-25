Breaking: Oluremi Tinubu arrives Polling Unit, on queue

Oluremi, the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has joined the queue to vote in the ongoing federal elections in Nigeria.

As at press time, the representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District looked tensed as she had spent time on the queue.

Oluremi was looking at her wrist watch having stayed on the queue without anyone being attended to by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

As at press time, the officials of the INEC had arrived, with Oluremi applauding one of them who came to speak with the voters on the queue.

There was order at the Polling Unit in Falomo area of Lagos State, which is not far from the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos State home of the Tinubus.