Breaking: Oluremi Tinubu accredited, votes

Oluremi, the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been accredited and cast her vote in the ongoing national polls in Nigeria.

The representative of the Lagos Central Senatorial District spent over 30 minutes in the queue before accreditation.

After she was accredited at the Polling Unit in Falomo area of Lagos State, she proceeded to the booth to thumbprint her ballot papers.

Oluremi then came out to put the three ballot papers: Presidency, Senate and House of Representatives, in the three ballot boxes provided.