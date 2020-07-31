A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata, has been declared the winner of the presidential election of the association.

Akpata defeated two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade and Dele Adesina, to emerge winner.

In the poll, which was conducted electronically over a 24-hour period from 11pm on Wednesday till 11pm on Thursday, Akpata garnered 9,891 votes to defeat his opponents: Ajibade and Adesina, who scored 4,328 and 3,982 votes respectively.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the election, Tawo Tawo (SAN), declared Akpata winner of the poll in the wee hours of Friday.

Tawo said: “I, Tawo Tawo, the Chairman, Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA), as the electoral officer for the 2020 National Officers’ Election, hereby declare Akpata Olumide Anthony, having scored the highest number of votes cast and satisfied the provisions of the constitution of the NBA 2015 (as amended), the winner of the election into the office of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association.”