Breaking: Olubadan-designate to meet kingmakers

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is set to meet the Ibadan kingmakers today (Friday).

According to a family source, Oba Olakulehin will make his first public appearance any moment from now (Friday).

He will attend the next meeting of the Council of Obas in Ibadanland.

He said: “Kabiyesi is at his house in Alalubosa as we speak. He will have a series of meetings today with the kingmakers and others.”

It is pertinent to note that Oba Olakulehin has not made public appearance since the death of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun who reigned for two years.

The Eagle Online learnt that Olakulehin is currently at his private residence at 1, Cassia Street, Alalubosa Government Reservation Area in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.

More details on this news website soon.