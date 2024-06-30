Breaking: Olu Jacobs not dead — Son

Soji Jacobs, a son of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, has revealed that his father is not dead.

The reaction of the younger Jacobs followed viral reports on Sunday that the 82-year-old veteran actor had passed on.

Soji, who spoke with the Publisher of QEDNG, Olumide Iyanda, on the phone on Sunday, said: “The family is tired of this rumour that keeps recurring every year.

“We have been getting calls from all over the world from people who want to confirm if the story is true.

“My mum (Joke Silva) is on the phone right now answering multiple calls.

“This is annoying.”

Another source told The Eagle Online that the response from the family is that Jacobs is alive.

The source said: “The family said though he has been down, he is still alive.”