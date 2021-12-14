Breaking: Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Dosunmu, is dead

The Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II is dead.

Oba Dosunmu was one of the producers of the popular television series, ‘Village Headmaster’ in the 80s.

It was learnt that he died in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital after a brief illness.

A former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is from Owu and is the Balogun of Owu kingdom.

A source close to the palace on Tuesday confirmed that the monarch has passed on.

“Baba (Oba Dosunmu) is dead, he died yesterday. The mood in the palace is gloomy,” the source said.

Oba Dosunmu ascended the throne in July 2005. But before then, he had been a civil servant, broadcaster and politician.

Oba Dosunmu attended King’s College, Lagos in 1956 and was later admitted into Hendon College of Technology in London to study Drama and Television Production in 1963.

From there, he proceeded to Landmark Baptist College, Tennessee, US in 1987 where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Theology.

He worked at the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Ebute Metta, Lagos State. He later joined a broadcasting organisation where he rose to the position of Head of Drama Department.

He left the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1975 to establish a private film production outfit, Starline Films Limited. He wrote and directed a movie titled ‘Dinner with the Devil’.

The late Dosunmu once revealed in an interview that he refused to be part of any ritual before his coronation as king, describing it as anti-progressive.