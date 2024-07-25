Breaking: Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is dead.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of the late Chief Emmanuel.

According to the statement, the 82-year-old Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.”

Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grandchildren.

The statement stated that the burial details will be announced later by the family after due consultations.

