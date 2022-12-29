Breaking: Ohanaeze Ndigbo president confirmed dead

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has been confirmed dead.

There were speculations and reports on Wednesday on the death of the PG of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation.

However, by Wednesday night, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, confirmed the death of Obiozor.

In a post on his Instagram page, Uzodimma wrote: “On behalf of the Government and people of Imo State, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat, a statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

“His burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.

May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.”





