Breaking: Ogun replies Daniel over his demolished plaza

The Ogun State Government has reacted to the allegation that it demolished DATKEM Plaza, owned by a former Governor of the state, Senator Gbenga Daniel, in Ijebu Ode without justification.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that the business plaza was demolished in the early hours of Sunday.

The cost of investment put into it before it was demolished was put at over N1 billion.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, the Ogun State Government said DATKEM Plaza is an illegal structure without an approved plan.

The structure, the state government added, also contravened the state’s physical planning laws.

The government, in the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun, said the structure violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects.

Abiodun said several efforts made by the state government to halt further development on the site were ignored by the developers.

He said government officials requested the structural engineer in charge of the building to avail the state of the structural equilibrium of the building, a request that was ignored.

The statement recalled the various incidences of building disasters across the country, adding that the Ogun State Government will not fold its arm and allow and such occurrence.

It noted that many of such disasters as fire outbreaks at Ikorodu, Lagos State led to the loss of precious lives.

According to the Permanent Secretary, what the government did in partially pulling down the defective building was to be proactive.

Abiodun challenged the owners of the structure to produce evidence of government approval in their possession.

He said for a commercial building of that status, there must be parking space to accommodate vehicular traffic within and outside the facility for workers and visitors.

The provision of the law is for 45 percent to 50 percent of available land for construction as a buildable area.

The Permanent Secretary added that the building lacked stage certification, which is usually issued at every stage of construction.

He said the owners were served the necessary notices, including abatement, contravention, stop work and demolition between May and October 2022, which were ignored.

According to the statement, DATKEM Enterprises Limited submitted an application for an office building, located along Ibadan Road, Ijebu Ode in 2009 with registration number CB/05/299/2009.

It added: “The proposal was for five (5) floors with airspace of 3 metres at the right, 5m at the left, 5metres at the rear and a setback of 32.5516 metres to the middle of Ijebu Ode/Ibadan road, Ijebu-Ode.

“The Zonal Town Planning Office observed during routine monitoring that the construction on site did not conform with the plan granted as there was a deviation from the airspaces and setback.

“In addition, the building had been modified and enlarged with an additional storey building at the back thereby becoming over density.

“In view of the above, the following actions were taken:

“Contravention Notice with Serial No. 0106983 was served on 24th May 2022.

“Stop Work Order with Serial No. 000623 was served on 24th May 2022.

“Another Stop Work Order with Serial No. 001065 was served on 22nd July 2022 when the first notice was ignored.

“Demolition Notice with Serial No. 0007549 was served on 11th October 2022.

“Notice to seal with Serial No. 000815 was served on 4th October 2022.”

The statement noted further that despite all these notices, the developer was recalcitrant and continued with the construction work, adding: “This prompted the re-sealing of the site on 1st August, 2023. But the sealing did not stop the developer from further construction as work continued on the site.

“However, the developer wrote an appeal for unsealing, which was considered so as to evacuate the belongings in the premises.

“Thereafter, quit notice with Serial No. 0030750 was served on 31st August, 2023.

“In view of the above, since the developer had remained recalcitrant, the Zonal Town Planning Office’s recommendation for the demolition of the office building was upheld.”

The state government reiterated its avowed commitment to ensure the safety of its citizens, adding that any defective buildings in any part of the state will be demolished to safeguard the lives of the people.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, the Project Manager and Developer, Engr. Olusegun Lawal, who is of Adeolumi Environmental Services Limited, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Lawal said the plaza, owned by Daniel’s wife, Yeye Olufunke, is an iconic, solid structure with full approval, whose construction started in 2009 and was scheduled for commissioning at the end of September.

He said the ground floor and mezzanine is a banking hall fully fitted with bank trap doors, and CHUBB strong room, adding that it had a Kone elevator installed by Kresta Laurel Limited, another company owned by Daniel, a former two-term Governor of Ogun State.

The Project Manager said about 80 brand new split air-conditioners just completely installed by Holomicool Nigeria Limited were also destroyed alongside the building with a 150 KVA generator set and transformer.

A fire fighting system installed by Flory Limited and external cladding being completed by Vertex Nigeria Limited also went down.

Revealing the reasons adduced by the State Government for the demolition, Lawal said: “Not enough parking space (front of Building is Folagbade Street, sided by two (2) undeveloped streets which is being prepared by the Developers to be tarred to support parking while the empty piece of land at the back is being negotiated for lease to complement car parking.

“Inadequate Muster Point: Muster point is any space outside the building where people can gather in case of fire or emergency. There is ample space around the building that can be used as Muster Point.

“Inadequate Airspace. This is a new one. But there is enough airspace as there is no single adjoining building around the four sides of the building.

“There is also no concrete fence but only metal grills to ensure proper airflow.

“It must be noted that there are other buildings with the vicinity that does not even come close in terms of compliance on safety matters.

“All these information are known by the relevant personnel of Government in ongoing discussions.”

Lawal further informed that the notice of demolition was just three days, adding that the bulldozers of the government moved in at 3am on Sunday and was still working at the time he issued the statement.

He put the cost of the building at N1 billion, with about 100 workmen, who are Nigerians, on the site.

Lawal added that the third floor of the plaza was to house the Ogun East Senatorial District office of Otunba Daniel, adding: “There are no single structural defects on the building and ALL relevant and necessary government approvals have been obtained.”

Many believe the demolition of the plaza was as a result of then face off between Daniel and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Though they both belong to the All Progressives Congress, they are of different factions.

There is also believed to be a struggle for the soul of Ijebu/Remo political axis of the state by both politicians who are from the area.

Abiodun did not get the support of Daniel for the last governorship election in the state.