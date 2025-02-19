Breaking: Ogun Police confirm taking custody of Portable

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has been taken into their custody.

This was after Portable earlier on Wednesday turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the presence of the singer at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday.

In the words of the Chief Superintendent of Police: “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the public that Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, at exactly 13:23 hours today, February 19, 2025.

“His presence at the SCID is in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“The Command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.”

Odutola urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

She added: “The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to upholding justice and maintaining public order.

“For further inquiries, please contact the Ogun State Police Public Relations Department.”

