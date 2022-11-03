Breaking: Ogun PDP expels Ladi Adebutu, four others

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, took a further plunge on Thursday as the party announced the expulsion of its former governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu and four others from the party for alleged involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list used in conducting the May 25,2022 governorship primary election of the party and flagrant disobedience to court order.

Adebutu, who has been on suspension since October 25, 2022, was finally expelled along with four others – Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole, after the relevant Working Committee of the party, reviewed the report of a five-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations of anti-party, indiscipline, division and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

The chairman of the disciplinary committee, Hon. Akintunde Mufutau said in a statement, “After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty. Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification”.





