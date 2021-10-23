Breaking: Official confirms gunmen attack of Oyo prison

The Nigeria Correctional Service has confirmed Friday night’s attack of the correctional facility in Abolongo, Oyo town, Oyo State.

The confirmation was made by the spokesman of the Oyo State Command of the NCoS, Olanrewaju Anjorin, on Saturday.

Anjorin, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said unspecified number of inmates at the facility were freed by the rampaging gunmen.

Anjorin said the attack was carried out at about 9:50pm on Friday.

NAN reports that the attackers were heavily armed and engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle before freeing some inmates.

Anjorin said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the place was attacked and some of the awaiting inmates were set free.

“I am there right now with the Controller and some other senior officers doing assessment of the damage done to the facility.

“Now, we cannot ascertain the number of the inmates freed or people that got injured, but definitely, I will be giving you an update later.”