Breaking: Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku to clinch FCT

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Obi polled a total of 281,717 votes beating Tinubu who polled 90,912 votes.
Atiku came in third place with a total vote of 74,193 votes.
Atiku won the FCT in the 2019 presidential elections.
Below is a breakdown of the total votes for Abuja.
Bwari
APC 13156
PDP 10835
LP 67198
REGISTERED VOTERS 279793
ACCREDITED VOTERS
960444
KUJE
APC 10648
PDP 10028
LP 14257
REGISTERED VOTERS 45123
ACCREDITED VOTERS 37269
KWALI
APC 11242
PDP 9054
LP 7302
REGISTERED VOTERS 91196
ACCREDITED VOTERS 29273
GWAGWALADA
APC 15890
PDP 10981
LP 19694
REGISTERED VOTERS 186794
ACCREDITED VOTERS 53310
ABAJI
APC 10370
PDP 6888
LP 2874
REGISTERED VOTERS 67401
ACCREDITED VOTERS 21305
AMAC
APC 29596
LP 170392
PDP 26407
REGISTERED VOTERS 768224
ACCREDITED VOTERS 241722