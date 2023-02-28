Breaking: Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku to clinch FCT

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Obi polled a total of 281,717 votes beating Tinubu who polled 90,912 votes.

Atiku came in third place with a total vote of 74,193 votes.

Atiku won the FCT in the 2019 presidential elections.

Below is a breakdown of the total votes for Abuja.

Bwari

APC 13156

PDP 10835

LP 67198

REGISTERED VOTERS 279793

ACCREDITED VOTERS

960444

KUJE

APC 10648

PDP 10028

LP 14257

REGISTERED VOTERS 45123

ACCREDITED VOTERS 37269

KWALI

APC 11242

PDP 9054

LP 7302

REGISTERED VOTERS 91196

ACCREDITED VOTERS 29273

GWAGWALADA

APC 15890

PDP 10981

LP 19694

REGISTERED VOTERS 186794

ACCREDITED VOTERS 53310

ABAJI

APC 10370

PDP 6888

LP 2874

REGISTERED VOTERS 67401

ACCREDITED VOTERS 21305

AMAC

APC 29596

LP 170392

PDP 26407

REGISTERED VOTERS 768224

ACCREDITED VOTERS 241722