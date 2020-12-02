Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Wednesday reconciled their long-term rift.

The reconciliation meeting was held at the Lekki, Lagos State residence of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo,

The meeting, held behind closed door, had in attendance Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin; Basorun Segun Sanni; and Akin Osuntokun among others

The meeting also took far reaching decisions on major and critical issues affecting the Yoruba nation to be basis of consultation with other leaders in Yorubaland

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Adams said the meeting was a robust deliberation with particular interest in the state of the nation, including insecurity and unity.