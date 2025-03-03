Breaking: Obasa to return as Speaker, resign today

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, is set to return to his seat and then resign as lawmakers will reconvene on Monday (today) for an emergency plenary session, The Eagle Online is reporting.

The Eagle Online recalls that the lawmakers in support of Obasa’s replacement, Mojisola Meranda, had adjourned sitting indefinitely last week.

Credible sources told The Eagle Online that Meranda is expected to resign as speaker and yield the speakership back to Obasa during the plenary.

It was gathered that based on the agreement reached by the lawmakers with top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Meranda will revert to her former position as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

It was gathered that Obasa will also step down after taking over.

But before doing that, he would have adjourn the sitting of the Assembly sine die.

As at press time, The Eagle Online noticed the increased presence of security operatives, including those of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, at the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State Government.

Before the resumption of plenary, the elders who intervened in the crisis would have firmly taken a position on who becomes the next speaker.

The Eagle Online recalls that some of those who intervened in the crisis included the Interim National Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; and a former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Also said to be involved in the mediation are a former National Legal Adviser of the APC and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Muiz Banire, and the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Pius Akinyelure.

As also reported earlier by The Eagle Online, eight legislators from Lagos West Senatorial District have been pencilled down to replace Obasa and Meranda.

The major concern of the leadership of the APC is that with the emergence of Meranda, both the speaker and the governor of the state would be from Lagos Central Senatorial District.

Obasa is from Lagos West Senatorial District.

The eight ranking lawmakers who are already jostling for the position after the mediation meetings include Setonji David, Badagry Constituency 2; Temitope Adewale, Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1; Kehinde Joseph, Alimosho Constituency 1; and Adedamola Kasunmu, Ikeja Constituency 2.

Others are Lukman Olumoh, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 1; Wale Rauf Sulaimon, Mushin Constituency 2; Nureni Akinsanya, Mushin Constituency 1; and Surajudeen Tijani, Ojo Constituency 2.

However, among the eight, Setonji and Sulaimon are said to be more favoured.

This is because Setonji is at present the Chief Whip of the House and has served as a lawmaker since 2015, while Sulaimon has been in the House since 2019.

