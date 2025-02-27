Breaking: Obasa storms Lagos Assembly, insists he remains Speaker

In another dramatic turn of events, Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, stormed the complex on Thursday, allegedly intending to resume duty.

According to sources, Obasa arrived at the Assembly around 11:30 AM, accompanied by heavily armed police officers and civil defence personnel.

The Chief Press Secretary to Meranda, Segun Ajiboye, confirmed the latest in a short message on Thursday, accusing Obasa and his team of allegedly breaking into the office.

“We’re at the assembly now,” a source in the Obasa camp also said.

The development has thrown the Assembly into disarray, especially as the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, was reportedly absent from the scene.

Although the House is currently on an indefinite recess, reports indicate that the doors to the Speaker’s office have been forcibly opened.

Earlier reports also indicated that the Inspector General of Police had allegedly ordered the withdrawal of all security details assigned to Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

The development, which comes amid a leadership tussle within the Assembly, has left the Speaker vulnerable to potential attacks.

More details coming….

